SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Andrew Rohde scored 26 points to lead St. Thomas past Western Illinois 82-69 on Saturday night.

Rohde had five rebounds and five assists for the Tommies (18-11, 9-7 Summit League). Parker Bjorklund added 16 points and nine rebounds. Ahjany Lee finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Quinlan Bennett had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-12, 8-8). Western Illinois also got 15 points, eight assists, three steals and two blocks from Trenton Massner. Alec Rosner had 12 points.

