Rolling Kayla McBride, Lynx head to Vegas

Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx are on a roll.

McBride has averaged 25 points in the last three games and the Lynx (10-7) have won five straight games as they prepare to visit the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

“Her performance the last three games has been freaking amazing,” Lynx center Sylvia Fowles said of McBride.

This is the first time in McBride’s career that she has scored 20 or more points in three straight games. She has made 9 of 13 shots in each of those games.

“It’s really exciting to coach a player that is so passionate and locked in,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said of McBride after an 85-79 home victory against Dallas on Wednesday. “She wasn’t just a shooter today … she was a scorer.”

And she was more than that, adding five rebounds and five assists while helping to hold Wings star Arike Ogunbowale to 5 of 15 shooting, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.

“I know what it’s like to be a scorer,” McBride said. “I know when you’re able to be in someone’s face, it can be disturbing, disrupting.”

The Aces (14-5) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night when visiting Phoenix scored the first nine points of overtime and prevailed 99-90.

“I feel like we gave a game away today,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We didn’t come out with the energy necessary. We didn’t have the wherewithal to get the job done.”

A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 19 points to lead five Las Vegas scorers in double figures. But the Aces’ offense wasn’t nearly as efficient as it was when they set a franchise record for points in a game during a 118-95 home victory against Atlanta on Sunday.

“They wanted it more than us from the jump,” Wilson said of the Mercury. “We can’t come out like that. We’re going to get everybody’s best game.”

