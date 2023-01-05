RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP)Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club, Al Nassr, postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Ronaldo was not due to play as he’s suspended.

He was handed a two-match suspension by the English Football Association in November for knocking a mobile phone out of the hand of a supporter after a game against Everton last April. He had already left Manchester United by the time of the ruling.

Al Nassr said heavy rain was affecting its stadium electricity, so it postponed the league match with Al Ta’ee for 24 hours.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

—

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson