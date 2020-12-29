Rookie of the Year Ja Morant wheeled off with ankle injury

NEW YORK (AP)Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after the NBA Rookie of the Year sprained his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game in Brooklyn.

Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward’s foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and laid on the floor before he was wheeled to the back of the arena, unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Grizzlies announced Morant would not return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench during the second half with his foot in a walking boot, watching the Grizzlies win 116-111 in overtime for their first victory.

”It sends a shock for a second but then guys just kept plowing along,” coach Taylor Jenkins said.

Jenkins said Morant would be evaluated again Monday night and then Tuesday in Boston, where the Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Celtics on Wednesday.

Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the opener and following with 28 more in his second game.

