TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Little League postseason is heating up in East Texas, after both teams dropped a game to Lufkin, it was a battle of Tyler teams. Rose City East taking on Rose City West.

The West All-stars struck first scoring one run but a big bat from Knox Scudder puts East up 3-1 after a three run homer.

East didn’t look back as they had a big second inning allowing them to win this game 22-8 in 4innings of play.

East will now face Lufkin Friday night in Lufkin.