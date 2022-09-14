COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Keegan Rosenberry scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the Rapids (10-12-9).

Nathan Cardoso tied it in the 37th for the Earthquakes (7-14-9).

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Rapids visit the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes host Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.