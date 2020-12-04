Ross carries Pepperdine over Saint Katherine College 94-45

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Colbey Ross had 26 points, with six 3-pointers, and nine assists as Pepperdine rolled past Saint Katherine College 94-45 on Thursday night.

Kessler Edwards had 18 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (2-1). Kene Chukwuka added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jade’ Smith had 11 points.

Cesar Meza had six rebounds for the Firebirds.

