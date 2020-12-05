Iona beats Hofstra 82-74; Pitino earns first win in 3 years

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Isaiah Ross scored a career-high 33 points as Iona beat Hofstra 82-74 on Saturday and gave coach Rick Pitino his first college victory in three years.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Iona (1-1). Dylan van Eyck added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Pitino was hired by Iona in March to replace Tim Cluess, who resigned due to health concerns. Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017 in pay-for-play scandal after 17 years with the Cardinals.

He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987. Pitino coached twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president. In 2019, Pitino coached Panathinaikos to the championship in the Greek League.

Tareq Coburn scored a career-high 28 points for the Pride (1-2). Isaac Kante added 17 points. Jalen Ray had 15 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com