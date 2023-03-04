ATLANTA (AP)Matheus Rossetto scored the equalizer in the second half and Atlanta United earned a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Rossetto scored the tying goal in the 60th minute for Atlanta United (1-0-1), which improved to 3-0-4 all-time in regular-season home matches against Toronto.

New striker Giorgos Giakoumakis made his debut for Atlanta United after his visa was cleared this week. The hosts were trying to become the first team to win their first two home matches in four straight seasons.

Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (0-1-1) the lead with a goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Michael Bradley.

Atlanta United outshot Toronto 9-5, with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Guzan saved five of the six shots he faced for United. Sean Johnson had 10 saves for Toronto, which ended a six-match losing streak dating to last season.

Both teams next play Saturday. United visits Charlotte FC and Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.