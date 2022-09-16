The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-7) will look to sweep the three-game season series against the Edmonton Elks Friday night.

More importantly for the Elks (3-10), they’d be eliminated from post-season contention with a fourth straight loss.

The Riders are coming off consecutive defeats to Winnipeg. Cody Fajardo has thrown for 377 yards, two TDs and an interception versus Edmonton but did run for two TDs in a 34-23 win Aug. 13.

Canadian Tre Ford returns and will back up Taylor Cornelius for the Alberta squad, which is 3-4 on the road but 0-9 versus West Division rivals.

For Cornelius, Friday’s game comes on the heels of signing a two-year contract extension with the Elks earlier this week.

The deal keeps the American quarterback with Edmonton through the 2024 season.

“Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback,” Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. “He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks.”

Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games this season, all starts. The six-foot-five, 232-pound quarterback is in his second year with Edmonton.

Cornelius started eight of 14 games last year with Edmonton. He threw for 1,795 passing yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while rushing for 149 yards and a TD.