Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Sunday, August 1

TOKYO (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Sunday, August 1, at the Tokyo Games:

—

CYCLING BMX FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S PARK

Britain’s Charlotte Worthington landed the first 360 backflip in women’s competition to knock off American Hannah Roberts, who won silver.

Worthington crashed on her first run, but pulled out all the stops in her second. The 25-year-old added a front flip to her 360 backflip and closed with another backflip for a 97.5.

Switzerland’s Nikita Ducarroz took bronze with an 89.2 in her second run.

MEN’S PARK

Australia’s Logan Martin capped quite a show in BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut, putting together a sterling first run to win gold at the Tokyo Games.

The 27-year-old two-time world champion posted a 93.3 in his first ride and watched as the other eight riders failed to catch him. Martin went for a victory lap after the final rider made his second run, but cut it short after a hard landing on a jump.

Venezuela’s Daniel Dhers secured silver with a 92.05 on his second run and Britain’s Declan Brooks had a second-run 90.8 to take bronze.

—

DIVING

WOMEN’S 3-METER SPRINGBOARD

China’s Shi Tingmao captured her second straight gold medal in women’s 3-meter springboard diving.

Shi romped to an easy win over teammate Wang Han with 383.50 points. Wang took the silver in 348.75, while American Krysta Palmer grabbed the bronze in 343.75.

Shi and Wang also teamed up win the 3-meter synchro event.

Shi has now won four gold medals in her career, the latest in a long line of dominant Chinese divers.

—

FENCING

The French men’s foil team avenged its loss in the 2016 Olympic final by beating a trio of Russians for a gold medal in Tokyo.

Erwann le Pechoux, Julien Mertine and Enzo Lefort combined to best Anton Borodachev, Kirill Borodachev and Timur Safin 45-28 for France’s second fencing gold of the Tokyo Olympics. Romain Cannone won the men’s epee individual. It’s the first win in men’s team foil for the country since the 2000 Sydney Games.

The ROC still finished the fencing slate with eight medals and four golds.

The United States team of Alexander Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt won the bronze with a 45-31 victory over Japan.

—

GOLF

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL STROKE

Xander Schauffele won the Olympic gold medal in golf in a tense finish.

Schauffele was tied for the lead with Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia with two holes to play.

Sabbatini set an Olympic record with a 61 and won the silver. Hideki Matsuyama missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have secured him the bronze. He was in a seven-man playoff for the final medal.

—

GYMNASTICS

MEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE

Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Dolgopyat captured gold in the men’s floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak.

Dolgopyat and Zapata were both awarded a score of 14.933 during the event finals. They both had matching execution scores during their routines. Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapata’s.

Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. He took silver in the men’s all-around and won a bronze during the team event last week.

MEN’S POMMEL HORSE

Max Whitlock of Britain defended his Olympic title in pommel horse.

Whitlock led off the eight-man final and posted a score of 15,583 points. That is the highest of any male or female gymnast on any event so far at the Tokyo Games.

Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan took silver to earn the first-ever medal for his country in gymnastics.

Kazuma Kaya of Japan took the bronze to earn a second medal to go with the silver he won in the team competition.

WOMEN’S UNEVEN BARS

Nina Derwael of Belgium won the gold medal in the uneven bars and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee added a bronze medal to her haul at the Tokyo Games.

The 18-year-old Lee’s total of 14.500 points was good enough for third behind Derwael and Russian athlete Anastasiia Iliankova.

Lee’s bronze gives her three medals so far at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

WOMEN’S VAULT

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade added a gold medal on vault to go with the silver she earned in the all-around.

Andrade put together a pair of soaring vaults to post an average of 15.083. The medals she won in Tokyo are the first and second ever for Brazil in gymnastics at the Games.

American MyKayla Skinner, who entered the competition after defending Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health, captured the silver.

Yeo Seojeong of Korea took the bronze.

—

SAILING

MEN’S ONE-PERSON DINGHY LASER

Australian Matt Wearn has won gold in the men’s one-person laser event at the Tokyo Olympics.

He finished second in the medal race, scoring four points, which was enough for the win.

Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France won the medal race at Enoshima Yacht Harbor, but his total score of 92 meant that he finished sixth overall.

Wearn scored a total of 53 points overall, while Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic took silver with 82.

Hermann Tomasgaard scored 85 to clinch the bronze, giving Norway its first medal in sailing since 2004.

WOMMEN’S ONE-PERSON DINGHY LASER

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark has won gold in the women’s one-person dinghy laser sailing event at Enoshima Yacht Harbor.

Rindom finished seventh in the medal race, but clinched gold with 78 points total.

It’s the first gold medal for Rindom, who won bronze in the same event in 2016.

Sweden’s Josefin Olsson crossed the finish line first but took silver with 81 points. Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands had to return to the start at the beginning of the race, but managed to win bronze. She won silver in London in 2012 and gold in Rio in 2016.

—

SWIMMING

MEN’S 50M FREESTYLE

American Caeleb Dressel cruised to a relatively easy victory in 50-meter freestyle, touching in an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.

France’s Florent Manaudou repeated as the Olympic silver medalist in 21.55, while Brazil’s Bruno Fratus claimed the bronze in 21.57 — edging out American Michael Andrew for the final spot on the podium.

WOMEN’S 50M FREESTYLE

Australia’s Emma McKeon claimed the gold medal in the women’s 50-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

McKeon completed a sweep of the 50- and 100-meter freestyle with an Olympic-record time of 23.81 seconds. The silver went to Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom in 24.07, while defending Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark settled for bronze in 24.21.

MEN’S 1500M FREESTYLE

American Bobby Finke won gold in the grueling men’s 1,500-meter freestyle race.

Just as he did in winning the 800-meter freestyle, Finke stayed closed throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.

Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk took the silver in 14:40.66, while the bronze went to Germany’s Florian Wellbrock in 14:40.91.

WOMEN’S 4x100M MEDLEY

Australia won gold in the women’s 4×100 medley relay.

Capping a brilliant performance by the entire Aussie women’s team, Emma McKeon followed her victory in the 50-freestyle earlier in the session to take the butterfly leg on the relay. Cate Campbell closed strong on the freestyle, touching in an Olympic record of 3 minutes, 51.60 seconds to edge the two-time defending champion Americans.

Kaylee McKeown and Chelsea Hodges started things off for the winning Australian team.

Abbey Weitzeil touched in 3:51.73 to give the United States a silver. She anchored a team that also included teenagers Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby and Torri Huske.

The bronze went to Canada.

MEN’S 4x100M MEDLEY

American Caeleb Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4×100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds. That eclipses the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple joined Dressel on the winning team.

Britain won silver in 3:27.51 and Italy won bronze 3:29.17.

—

TENNIS

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

The top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won gold in women’s doubles at the tennis tournament.

The Czechs beat the Swiss team of Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic. Bencic won gold in singles a day earlier by beating Czech player Marketa Vondrouova.

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil took the bronze in doubles.

MEN’S SINGLES

Fifth-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany won the gold medal in men’s singles at the Olympics.

Zverev beat Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee 6-3, 6-1 for the biggest title of his career.

It followed a comeback victory for Zverev over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won bronze Saturday.

MIXED DOUBLES

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev beat Russian teammates Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-7 (5), 13-11 for gold in mixed doubles.

Ash Barty and John Peers of Australia won bronze.

—

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 100-METER

Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the marquee sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Even in a race with no clear favorites, Jacobs was a surprise. He topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Jacobs moved to Italy as a young boy when the U.S. military transferred his dad to South Korea. He was a long-jump specialist for years, and his biggest major success was an indoor 60-meter win at European champions.

MEN’S HIGH JUMP

Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy tied for the gold medal in the men’s high jump at the Tokyo Games.

Both men were clean at every attempt to 2.37 meters and both missed all three attempts at the Olympic record of 2.39.

The 30-year-old Barshim was the silver medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and was also on the podium at the 2012 London Games. He won the world championship gold medal at home in Qatar in 2019.

Gianmarco Tamberi is a former world indoor champion.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus won the bronze medal. He also cleared 2.37 for a national record.

SHOT PUT

Gong Lijiao of China won her first Olympic gold medal in the shot put with a personal best of 20.58 meters.

The reigning two-time world champion produced two efforts over 20 meters on her last two attempts at the Olympic Stadium to cement her victory ahead of Raven Saunders of the United States, who took the silver medal with 19.79.

Veteran Valerie Adams of New Zealand won a bronze medal with 19.62 in her fifth and likely last Olympics.

WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rojas finished the competition with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.

Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver and Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze.

—

WEIGHTLIFTING

WOMEN’S 76KG

Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador has won the women’s 76-kilogram weightlifting event as Kate Nye took silver for the United States’ best result in the sport since 2000.

Dajomes lifted 118 kilograms in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk for a total 263, beating Nye by 14kg.

It’s Ecuador’s second gold of the Tokyo Olympics after Richard Carapaz won the men’s cycling road race, and only the South American nation’s fourth medal of any sort in history.

Aremi Fuentes took bronze for Mexico on a total 245kg.

—

