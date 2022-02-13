BEIJING (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Beijing Games:

ALPINE SKIING

MEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won gold in the men’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, plowing through snow and poor visibility.

Odermatt coped with a 75-minute weather delay – and a first-run mistake – to post an unofficial combined time of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds.

Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took silver, 0.19 seconds behind, and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France earned bronze, 1.34 behind.

BIATHLON

WOMEN’S 10KM PURSUIT

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, and fourth medal overall, by winning the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race Sunday.

Despite strong winds and blowing snow, Roeiseland held her focus and shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds.

Elvira Oeberg of Sweden, who was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland, finished 1:36.5 behind for silver.

Tiril Eckhoff of Norway came in 1:48.7 behind her teammate for the bronze medal.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

MEN’S 4x10KM RELAY

Just like in the women’s cross-country ski race, the Russian team opened a lead on the first leg of the men’s relay on Sunday and then held on for the Olympic gold medal.

Sergey Ustiugov maintained more than a minute lead on the last lap over the two-man chasing group of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and Maurice Manificat of France.

Ustiugov grabbed a flag on his way to the finish line and won the 10-kilometer relay in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 50.7 seconds. Klaebo pulled away from Manificat for the silver, 1:07.2 back. France took third, 1:16.4 behind the Russians.

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

MEN’S 500 METERS

Liu Shaoang of Hungary won Olympic gold in 500-meter short track speedskating.

He led all the way and crossed the line in 40.338 seconds at Capital Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Liu had earned bronze medals in the 1,000 and the mixed team relay.

Russian Konstantin Ivliev took silver. Steven Dubois of Canada earned bronze.

The A final was missing some of the biggest names. Defending champion Wu Dajing of China was relegated to the B final, which he won. Ren Ziwei of China and Liu Shaoang’s brother Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

SPEEDSKATING

WOMEN’S 500 METERS

Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that.

Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.

The silver went to Japan’s Miho Takagi, while Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze.

