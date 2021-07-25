Royals turn to Daniel Lynch in series finale vs. Tigers

Daniel Lynch is getting another opportunity to show what he can offer the Kansas City Royals.

Lynch, the organization’s top pitching prospect, will take the mound against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday when the Royals try for a three-game sweep.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander experienced his first call-up to the majors in May. He didn’t stick around long, however, after going 0-2 in three starts with a 15.75 ERA.

The Tigers were the last team Lynch faced, and he surrendered four runs (three earned) and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 4-3 loss on May 13.

He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha the next day.

After some up-and-down performances with Omaha, Lynch has been better lately, allowing a combined three runs and eight hits in 10 innings of his past two outings.

“He’s been working hard,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I’m looking forward to getting him on the mound again here.”

Kansas City also is playing much better than it was in early May, when it lost all 11 games while Lynch was with the team.

The Royals rallied from a 6-0 deficit midway through Saturday night’s game to record a 9-8 win. It marked their fourth straight victory.

For the Tigers, it was their second consecutive loss after they won their first seven games coming out of the All-Star break.

“It’s a loss, and we’ve got to get collected and get ready to play (Sunday),” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “The clock’s going to strike midnight eventually, and we’re going to get to the next day and have a big game (Sunday).”

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal knows what it’s like to bounce back from a rocky start.

Unlike the Royals with Lynch, the Tigers kept Skubal with the big club even after he started 1-7 this season.

Skubal (6-8, 4.18) has won five of his past six decisions.

“It’s not a surprise,” Hinch said of Skubal’s turnaround. “I think it shows that people can just learn to be a little patient with young pitching when they reach the big leagues. I mean, his stuff is incredible. His makeup is excellent. His preparedness is great.”

Skubal has made two appearances against the Royals this season and is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA.

He went 0-2 against them in his rookie year last season with a 3.27 ERA.

He came out of the bullpen against Kansas City in the fourth inning of a scoreless game on April 25. He allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss in the 4-0 defeat in Detroit.

Skubal started against the Royals on June 16 in Kansas City and allowed three runs in six innings of a 6-5 win.

Matheny put together a lineup of all right-handed hitters in Skubal’s last appearance against the Royals, but the pitcher had a lot of success with his changeup and struck out seven.

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer Saturday night to spark the six-run comeback. The veteran has hit well off Skubal in their few encounters, going 4-for-9 with two home runs and five RBIs.

–Field Level Media