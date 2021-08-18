Ruidíaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Raul Ruidiaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games – following a stretch of four losses in five games – and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .

Ruidiaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to Ruidiaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute.

Dallas (5-9-6) has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

KFXK Fox 51