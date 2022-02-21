COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Fatts Russell scored eight of his 18 points at the free-throw line with less than a minute to play and Maryland held off Penn State 67-61 on Monday night.

Maryland (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten Conference) didn’t have a basket in the last 6:20 of the game and didn’t score until Russell made the first of two free throws with 53 seconds remaining to put the Terps up 60-53. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread both made 3-pointers to twice get Penn State (11-13, 6-10) within four points, but Russell sank 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the win.

Russell is 25 points shy of 2,000 for his career. He is the only active D-I player with 1,900 career points, 500 assists and 225 steals. Eric Ayala hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Ayala has 210 career 3-pointers, third all-time for the Terrapins. He trails only Juan Dixon (239) and Greivis Vasquez (230) on the Terps’ all-time list. Donta Scott added 12 points.

Ian Martinez’s layup with 3 seconds left in the first half pulled Maryland even at 28-all. Russell’s three-point play gave Maryland a 35-34 lead with 15:37 remaining and the Terps never trailed again.

Maryland ended a four-game losing streak to the Nittany Lions.

Sessoms scored 17 to pace Penn State. John Harrar pitched in with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double and ninth of the season. Jalen Pickett added 13 points with six rebounds and six assists. Dread scored just six points, but he sank two 3-pointers to tie Danny Morrissey for fifth place on PSU’s all-time career list with 221.

Maryland travels to play Indiana on Thursday. Penn State returns home to host Northwestern on Friday.

