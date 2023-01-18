AMES, Iowa (AP)Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 69-64 on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones closed the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second by Ryan in the closing secon ds, that put ISU on top 49-47.

Naomie Alnatas scored five-straight points to pull the Cowgirls even at 52-all but they went almost four minutes without a field goal, falling behind by seven. Diew’s second 3 at the 1:42 mark put the lead at 66-57.

Oklahoma State got within 67-62 with 22 seconds left but the Cyclones cut 16 seconds off the clock before Denae Fritz was fouled and made two free throws for a 69-62 lead.

Morgan Kane added 11 points for Iowa State (12-4, 4-2, Big 12 Conference) and All-American Ashley Joens, despite a horrible shooting night, added 10 with 12 rebounds. Joens, a 43% shooter, was just 3 of 17.

Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls (13-5, 3-3). Claire Chastain added 12 and Taylen Collins had 11 with 10 rebounds.

Iowa State had a bad shooting night but came through in the fourth quarter, making 5 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers. The Cyclones also had an 11-1 advantage in offensive rebounds, five more 3-pointer and made six more free throws than OSU.

The Cyclones are home Saturday against Kansas.

Oklahoma State had won three state, including a win at Baylor last Wednesday that helped knock the Bears out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2004. The Cowgirls play at rival Oklahoma, No. 15, on Saturday.

—-

