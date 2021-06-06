S. Mississippi rallies to eliminate Florida St. with 7-4 win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Reece Ewing’s single to score Reed Trimble in the top of the eighth broke a 4-all tie and Southern Mississippi went on to eliminate Florida State with a 7-4 win in the Oxford Regional.

Later in the eighth inning, Christopher Sargent scored on a throwing error by the pitcher for a 6-4 lead. The Golden Eagles (39-20) added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Sargent singled to left to drive in Trimble.

The Seminoles took a 4-1 lead in the third inning when Logan Lacey hit a solo home run and Robby Martin and Davis Hare each came up with RBI singles.

Will McGillis batted 3 for 4 for with a home run for Southern Mississippi and B. Johnson and Trimble each collected two hits.

On in relief, Ryan Och pitched 4 2/3rds innings, struck out 11 and gave up just one hit to run his record to 8-0 for the Golden Eagles.

Martin and Matheu Nelson came up with two hits apiece for the Seminoles (43-20).