Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty face Dream, look to go 6-1

Sabrina Ionescu, the top pick in the WNBA draft last season, is symbolic of the New York Liberty’s high-potent offense this season.

She is assisting 39.4 percent of the Liberty’s field goals, shooting close to 50 percent from 3-point range, and is making better than 90 percent of her free throws.

Ionescu, who averages 17.8 points and 7.8 assists a game, has led the Liberty to a 5-1 start ahead of Saturday’s home game with the Atlanta Dream (3-2).

“I mean, we’re six games in, and we’ve talked about how many times (Ionescu) has risen to a moment,” Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said.

The Liberty are averaging 83.7 points a game and Atlanta 83.6.

Former Atlanta standout Betnijah Laney, who signed with New York as a free agent before this season, has benefited playing alongside Ionescu. She has at least 20 points in each Liberty game.

The Liberty will have to cope without Natasha Howard, who will miss four to six weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in her left knee in Monday’s win over the Dallas Wings.

Howard was averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in only two games after fulfilling her commitment of playing professionally in Italy.

Atlanta has three consecutive wins after an 0-2 start behind the expected production of stalwarts Tiffany Hayes, Chennedy Carter and Courtney Williams, but the play of the Dream’s reserves has made a difference.

Rookie guard Aari McDonald, the No. 3 overall pick in the WNBA draft this season, has nine points in each of the past two wins, over Dallas and the Chicago Sky.

Monique Billings contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds in the victory against the Wings on Thursday.

“Super important for us not to have that dropoff,” Billings said of the reserves. “We challenge each other so much. The second team, we really compete against the first team. And I feel like that kind of helps us to get game-ready and just to prepare in a great way.

“Our bench mob, what we say, we just say ‘contribute.’ So whenever you come in, for however long, just make sure you’re contributing in a positive way.”

Hayes, who opted out last season because of COVID-19, joined the Dream after the opener and has thrived in the past two games, scoring 26 points in each.

