MUNICH (AP)Senegal forward Sadio Mane went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game.

Mane was replaced by Leroy Sane in the 20th minute after seeming to indicate a problem around his right knee. He had earlier pulled up in apparent discomfort while sprinting to press an opponent.

Mane has played every game for Senegal this year and scored the winning penalty to beat Egypt in the final of the African Cup of Nations. He joined Bayern from Liverpool in June in a deal which could end up being worth 41 million euros ($41.3 million), depending on performance-related bonuses.

Senegal starts its World Cup campaign on Nov. 21 against the Netherlands in Group A, before playing host nation Qatar and then Ecuador.

