MUNICH (AP)Sadio Mane showed Tuesday he can run again in training with Bayern Munich after the Senegal forward missed the World Cup because of surgery on his right leg.

In a brief video posted by Bayern, the 30-year-old forward is shown jogging around a training field in Munich and he says it’s a ”good feeling” to be back.

Bayern said Mane was running laps as part of ”the next important step in soon re-joining his teammates” on the field. The German champions didn’t give an estimate for when he might be able to play again. Mane has scored 11 goals in 23 games for Bayern after joining from Liverpool in June.

Mane needed surgery in Austria in November to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone. He picked up the injury on Nov. 8 in Bayern’s second-to-last game before the World Cup. In his absence, African champion Senegal reached the round of 16 at the World Cup before losing to England.

Bayern added that Senegal right back Bouna Sarr, who hasn’t played at all this season following knee surgery in September, is now training individually with the ball as his recovery continues.

—

