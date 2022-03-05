ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Morgan Safford had 17 points as Wofford narrowly beat VMI 68-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday.

Austin Patterson’s steal with 17 seconds left set up a go-ahead three-point play by Max Klesmit with 7 seconds left.

B.J. Mack and Klesmit scored 15 points each for the Terriers. Mack also had 10 rebounds.

Jake Stephens had 23 points and three assists for the Keydets (16-15). Trey Bonham added 17 points and seven rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

