Saint Bonaventure tops Loyola (Md) 84-71

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes scored 22 points apiece as St. Bonaventure beat Loyola (Md.) 84-71 on Wednesday night.

Dominick Welch had 16 points and seven assists for St. Bonaventure (8-1). Quadry Adams added 12 points. Holmes also had nine assists.

Jaylin Andrews had 20 points for the Greyhounds (5-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Veljko Ilic, Milos Ilic and Cameron Spencer each had 13 points.

