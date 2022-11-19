NEW YORK (AP)Larry Moreno scored 19 points as Saint Francis (BKN) beat Saint Peter’s 61-58 on Saturday.

Moreno was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (2-2). Josiah Harris scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and four blocks. Zion Bethea recorded 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Peacocks (2-2) were led in scoring by Jayden Saddler, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Isiah Dasher added 11 points for Saint Peter’s. In addition, Jaylen Murray finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Saint Francis (BKN) visits Miami and Saint Peter’s hosts SUNY-Old Westbury.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.