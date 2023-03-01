LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Josh Cohen had 25 points and third-seeded Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) defeated sixth-seeded Central Connecticut State 83-69 in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Cohen also contributed 12 rebounds for the Red Flash (13-17). Maxwell Land scored 23 points, shooting 9 for 15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ronell Giles Jr. was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Brown led the way for the Blue Devils (10-22) with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kellen Amos added 13 points for CCSU. Andre Snoddy finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Saint Francis took the lead with 4:46 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Cohen led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 39-30 at the break.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.