Saint Louis breezes to 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Gibson Jimerson tossed in 18 points, Marten Linssen scored 15 and Saint Louis rolled to an 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois in nonconference action on Friday night.

Yuri Collins finished with 11 points and six assists for the Billikens (3-0), while Francis Okoro came off the bench to score 11 and grab 12 rebounds.

Reserve CJ Lane had 10 points to lead the Panthers (0-2), who made just 13 of 50 shots from the floor.

