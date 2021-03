NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La (KTAL/KMSS) – New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday afternoon through an Instagram post.

The quarterback owns numerous NFL passing records, including the most career yards (80,358) and is second in career touchdowns (571).

He lead the New Orleans Saints to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory in 2009.