MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Yusef Salih scored 19 points, Rashad Smith added 18 and Idaho defeated Montana 82-76 on Thursday night.

Tanner Christensen added 14 points for the Vandals (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky Conference). Trevante Anderson had 13 points and seven rebounds. Idaho shot 52%.

Cameron Parker scored a season-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6). Josh Bannan added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vandals leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Idaho 81-62 on Jan. 27.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com