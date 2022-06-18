BRISTOL. Tenn. (AP)Mike Salinas took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals as he chases his third straight victory at Bristol Dragway.

Salinas powered to the top in the final qualifying session with a 3.767-second run at 327.59. He has three victories this season.

”I’ve won on Father’s Day here before (in 2019) and it would be very special to do it again,” Salinas said. ”This place has a special place in my heart. I don’t know why it likes me so much, but it’s just beautiful here. (But) I think tomorrow you’ll be surprised with how fast these cars go. I think they’re going to be in the low 3.70s.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Aaron Stanfield was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey took the top spot in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight stayed on top with his 3.971 at 310.98 from Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Stanfield’s jumped to No. 1 on Saturday, going 6.638 at 206.57 in a Camaro. Defending event winner Sampey improved on her run from Friday with a 6.874 at 196.04 on a Suzuki.