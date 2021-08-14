Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Daniel Salloi added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.

Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from the corner of the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 12th minute. Johnny Russell played a cross from the right flank to the center of the area, where Salloi outdueled defender Nkosi Tafari for possession before blasting a shot into the top of the net to make it 2-0 in the 63rd.

Dallas (5-8-6) had its three-game unbeaten streak – which started with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on July 31 — snapped.

Kansas City (11-4-4) leads the Western Conference with 37 points, two more than the LA Galaxy, who beat Minnesota United 1-0 earlier Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51