Sallói scores 12th goal, Sporting FC ties Portland 1-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Daniel Salloi scored in second-half stoppage time for his 12th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City tied the Portland Timbers 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Kansas City (11-4-5) has earned just two points in its three home matches since the start of July. Portland (7-9-3) is 1-6-2 on the road this season.

Salloi was left alone on the left side and he took five touches to get to the corner of the 18-yard box for a slotted shot inside the near post.

Salloi trails Seattle forward Raul Ruidiaz by two goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Portland scored in the 17th minutes when Felipe Mora headed down Marvin Loria’s cross past goalkeeper Tim Melia. It was Mora’s seventh goal of the season.

