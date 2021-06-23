Sallói, Sporting KC dominate Rapids in 3-1 victory

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Daniel Salloi scored twice, Felipe Hernandez added a goal and Sporting Kansas City never trailed in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Salloi converted on a center from Johnny Russell at 14 minutes to open the scoring. In the 34th, he took a pass from Hernandez and rifled in a short blast.

The homegrown Hernandez took a give-and-go from Salloi to make it 3-0 at the 64th.

Sporting K.C. improved to 6-3-2.

Keegan Rosenberry scored for the Rapids (5-3-1) in 84th minute, marking Colorado’s eighth straight game with a goal.

