Sam Houston State clinches Western Athletic Conference title

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Eric Schmid passed for three touchdowns and Sam Houston beat Abilene Christian 35-9 on Saturday to clinch the Western Athletic Conference title.

Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0) completed its second straight undefeated regular season – and the third since 2016. The Bearkats had already clinched a berth in the FCS playoffs last week.

Ramon Jefferson carried it 14 times for 86 yards and a score for Sam Houston. Noah Smith also had a rushing touchdown and two receiving scores. Schmid was 18 of 32 for 244 yards.

Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Sam Houston a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.

Peyton Mansell passed for 130 yards with an interception for Abilene Christian (5-6, 1-5).

