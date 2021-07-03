Sapong, Willis help Nashville beat Union 1-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)C.J. Sapong scored in the second minute and Nashville held on to beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Saturday night, ending the Union’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

Sapong, who scored 36 goals for the Union (5-3-4) from 2015-18, ran onto a ball by Randall Leal, then split a pair of players with a roller inside the far post.

Joe Willis had four saves for for Nashville (4-1-6) for his fifth shutout of the season and his first since May 23 .

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51