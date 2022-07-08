REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders played their most complete game of the season Friday with a 28-13 win over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks.

The Roughriders (4-1) took control of the game scoring 19 points in the second quarter to keep the Redblacks winless in four games this season.

Ottawa lost their first three games of the season by a combined margin of 12 points, but they struggled to keep pace with the Roughriders.

Saskatchewan lost defensive lineman Pete Robertson, the CFL leader in sacks with seven, in the fourth quarter when he was injured on a block by Ottawa offensive tackle Dino Boyd.

Robertson left the field favouring his right leg. Boyd was penalized for roughing on the play.

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo threw touchdown passes to Duke Williams and Kian Schaffer-Baker, while rookie running back Frankie Hickson scored his first CFL touchdown on an electrifying 63-yard run.

Kicker Brett Lauther added field goals of 50, 28 and 18 yards for Saskatchewan.

Nate Behar scored Ottawa’s lone touchdown catching a 22-yard pass from quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

Kicker Lewis Ward scored field goals from 42 and 21 yards.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected with five minutes left in the fourth quarter for a low tackle that injured Masoli.

Marino dove into Masoli’s legs as the quarterback was releasing a pass. Masoli was carried off the field by two teammates.

The Redblacks took exception to the hit with a number of their players heading toward the Saskatchewan sideline to express their displeasure.

Hickson, who generated 92 yards rushing on five carries, had entered the game with 124 yards on 21 carries. His longest run before Friday’s 63-yarder was a 19-yard gain.

Saskatchewan’s passing attack was boosted by running back Jamal Morrow, who caught six balls for 67 yards. He also rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries.