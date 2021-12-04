Saskatchewan Roughriders face tough challenge in West Division final versus Bombers

WINNIPEG – Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders face a huge challenge Sunday.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host Saskatchewan in the West Division final. Not only should the defending Grey Cup champions be well rested, but they were a perfect 7-0 this season at IG Field, having outscored opponents 196-62.

And while the Riders were 4-3 away from Mosaic Stadium and 5-4 within the West Division, they lost both regular-season meetings with Winnipeg.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The two conference champions advance to the Grey Cup game Dec. 12 at Tim Hortons Field.

Fajardo had difficulties facing Winnipeg’s stingy defence. While he completed 34-of-56 passes for 380 yards, he had no TD tosses and was intercepted four times.

That’s hardly surprising given Winnipeg led the CFL in most defensive categories, including fewest offensive points allowed(12.9 per game), net offensive yards (281.3) and most turnovers forced (38). The Bombers also finished tied with Hamilton for fewest turnovers made (20).

Fajardo is coming off a less than stellar performance in the West Division semifinal. He was 22-of-33 passing for 189 yard and a TD but also threw four interceptions in the Riders’ 33-30 overtime win over Calgary.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was efficient against Saskatchewan. The West Division’s outstanding player was a tidy37-of-49 passing (83 per cent) for 523 yards with three TDs and an interception in the regular-season series.

And running back Andrew Harris, who this week resumed practising with Winnipeg, ran for 175 yards on 36 carries (4.9-yard average) against Saskatchewan.

But it’s a burly offensive line anchored by tackles Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick that makes Winnipeg’s offence go.Riders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (11) and Jonathan Woodward (10) finished first and second, respectively in CFL sacks this year but neither had one versus Winnipeg.

The Riders were close in both regular-season games against Winnipeg, but the Blue Bombers outscored Saskatchewan a combined 37-0 in the second half.

Winnipeg also held a significant edge in second-down conversions (51 per cent to 39) and were plus-five in turnovers forced (7-2). The Bombers defence didn’t allow the Riders to mount an offensive touchdown drive (0-for-27) while scoring eight times on 27 possessions (30 per cent) with the ball.