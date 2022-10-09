LONDON (AP)Gianluca Scamacca scored a brilliant but contentious goal to help West Ham make it three victories in a week by beating Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Italy striker, who scored against Wolverhampton last weekend and at Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League in midweek, showed his growing composure in front of goal with an audacious chip over Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to make it 2-1 after bringing the ball down just inside the area almost in slow motion.

Scamacca barely celebrated, suggesting he felt something was amiss, but the goal survived an initial VAR check for offside and then a second, lengthy review of the ball appearing to brush the striker’s fingers after he controlled it.

The goal was given and prompted a touchline meltdown from Fulham manager Marco Silva, who was booked for his angry protests.

Fulham had taken the lead through Andreas Pereira’s first goal for the club but, when he foolishly gave away a penalty, Jarrod Bowen leveled from the spot.

Scamacca’s strike then put West Ham in control before his replacement, Michail Antonio, added a third in stoppage time.

A third win of the league campaign lifted West Ham to 13th place, a point behind Fulham.

American left back Antonee Robinson started in his first appearance for Fulham since hurting his right ankle against Tottenham on Sept. 3. The injury caused the 25-year-old Robinson to miss the United States’ last two pre- World Cup friendlies.



