Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passing the ball against Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The NFL has rescheduled the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburg Steeler matchup that was set for Thursday to the night of Dec. 7.

The change comes after the Ravens/Steelers game was moved to Tuesday.

Cowboys/Steelers game was moved back to avoid having the Steelers twice within a few days.

.