PRAGUE (AP)Patrik Schick is in the Czech Republic squad for the World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden next week.

Schick, top scorer for Bayer Leverkusen, has recovered from tearing a muscle in his left calf on Feb. 18 in the Bundesliga. He scored his 20th league goal in the game but has not played since.

His presence in the playoff game at Solna, Sweden, on March 24 would boost the Czechs’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup after 16 years. He has 17 goals in 33 internationals.

Coach Jaroslav Silhav� said on Tuesday he believed Schick would play a competitive game by the end of this week.

”We’ll fully focus on the playoff and do everything to succeed,” Silhav� said about his 21-man squad.

Silhav� has serious injury worries with his entire first-choice defense from the European Championship last year not available, including West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal.

But frontline midfielder Antonin Barak has recovered from an injury to be picked.

The Sweden-Czech winner will face Poland for a spot at the tournament in Qatar.

—

Czech Republic Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Jindrich Stanek (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Vaclik (Olzmpiacos).

Defenders: Jakub Brabec (Aris), Ales Mateju (Venezia), Tomas Petrasek (Rakow Czestochowa), David Zima (Torino), Jaroslav Zelen� (Jablonec).

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Hellas Verona), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Getafe), Ladislav Krejci jr. (Sparta Prague), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Jakub Pesek (Sparta Prague), Michal Sadilek (Twente), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Jan S�kora (Viktoria Plzen).

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Jan Kuchta (Lokomotiv Moscow), Ondrej Lingr (Slavia Prague), Patrik Schick (Leverkusen).

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports