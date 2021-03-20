Schmid’s 6 total TDs help Sam Houston beat Lamar 62-7

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Eric Schmid accounted for six touchdowns, including a career-high four rushing, and passed for 343 yards to help Sam Houston beat Lamar 62-7 on Saturday night.

Schmid was 19-of-29 passing, hitting Jequez Ezzard twice for scores as Sam Houston (3-0, 3-0 Southland Conference) scored 31 points in the second quarter to take a 38-0 lead into halftime.

Schmid, who scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter, hit Ezzard for a 35-yard touchdown on the first play on the second. Lamar (0-3, 0-3) then went three-and-out and Ezzard returned the ensuing punt 80 yards for a score before Schmid added a 9-yard TD run to make it 28-0 with 10:20 left in the half. Ezzard took a screen pass 41 yards for a score and Seth Morgan made a 36-yard field goal as time in the second quarter expired.

The Cardinals were limited to 179 total yards, including just 26 rushing.

Ezzard finished with four receptions for 130 yards, including a falling one-handed 44-yard catch after two Lamar defenders tipped the pass.

Sam Houston, ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll, has outscored its opponents 176-62 this season. The Bearkats beat then-No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana 43-38 in their opener before their 71-17 win over then-No. 7 Nicholls last week.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25