NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 24 points in Old Dominion’s 70-58 win against Georgia State on Thursday night.

Scott-Grayson added nine rebounds and five assists for the Monarchs (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line. Bryce Baker shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Evan Johnson led the Panthers (9-10, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Ja’Heim Hudson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State. In addition, Brenden Tucker had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State and Georgia State travels to play Georgia Southern.

