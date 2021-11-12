Scott leads E. Michigan past Illinois St. 103-98 in 2OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Monty Scott scored 28 points as Eastern Michigan edged past Illinois State 103-98 in double overtime on Friday night.

Bryce McBride added 23 points for the Eagles. McBride also had eight rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points and six rebounds for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Colin Golson Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 32 points for the Redbirds (1-1). Sy Chatman scored a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds and four blocks. Josiah Strong had 11 points.

——

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25——

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

——

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51