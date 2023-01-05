HAMMOND, La. (AP)Boogie Anderson had 22 points and SE Louisiana beat Houston Christian 71-59 on Thursday night.

Anderson shot 9 of 16 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Lions (7-8). Roger McFarlane scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Alec Woodard shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Pierce Bazil led the way for the Huskies (4-11) with 12 points. Andrew King added 11 points and two steals for Houston Christian. In addition, Maks Klanjscek had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.