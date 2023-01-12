CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Nick Caldwell had 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 85-82 overtime victory over Texas A&M-CC on Thursday night.

Alec Woodard made back-to-back layups and a pair of free throws in a 6-2 surge in overtime to help the Lions pull away. Woodard also made a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied 69-all.

Caldwell also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Lions (9-8, 3-1 Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane added 20 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Woodard recorded 18 points and shot 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Islanders (10-7, 3-1) were led by Terrion Murdix, who posted 19 points, eight assists and two steals. Texas A&M-CC also got 18 points from Trey Tennyson. Isaac Mushila also put up 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.