Emanuel works 8 2/3 in relief debut, Astros beat Angels

HOUSTON (AP)Kent Emanuel worked 8 2/3 innings in relief in his major league debut, saving Houston’s bullpen after Jake Odorizzi left early with an injury, and the Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 16-2 on Saturday.

Emanuel (1-0) allowed five hits and two runs. The 28-year-old became the fourth pitcher in the modern era to have a relief outing of 8 2/3 innings or more in his debut.

Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer, Yordan Alvarez had a season-high four RBIs and Carlos Correa had three hits including a homer for Houston. The Astros had season highs in runs and hits (18) to win their third straight following a three-game skid.

Odorizzi exited with tightness in his right forearm after retiring leadoff batter David Fletcher on five pitches.

The Angels got solo homers from Albert Pujols in the second and Shohei Ohtani in the third. Bregman padded the lead when he sent a slider from Griffin Canning (1-2) to make it 6-2 in the third.

YANKEES 2, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Gerrit Cole was one pitch better than Shane Bieber in a heavyweight matchup of aces as Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks homered for New York off Cleveland’s Cy Young winner in the fifth inning.

Cole (3-1) struck out 11 and allowed three hits in seven innings to beat Bieber (2-2) in a rematch of their meeting in last year’s playoffs. Cole’s 50 strikeouts in his first five starts are the most for any pitcher in New York’s storied history.

Bieber fanned nine – the first time he hasn’t reached double digits in five starts – and tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson’s record with his 17th straight start of at least eight strikeouts.

After Cole was pulled following his 111th pitch, Justin Wilson got two outs in the eighth. With closer Aroldis Chapman unavailable after pitching three times in four days, Jonathan Loaisiga came on and finished up for his first career save.

ATHLETICS 7, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Oakland won its 13th straight game, building a big lead early and beating Baltimore.

This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A’s won 14 straight in 1988, then set an American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.

Matt Olson and Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Oakland, which has won nine in row against the Orioles dating to 2019.

Chris Bassitt (2-2) weathered steady rain that fell at Camden Yards, allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the first on a bloop single by Olson that scored Canha, who led off with a double against Wade LeBlanc (0-1). LeBlanc made his first start of the season after five relief appearances.

DODGERS 5, PADRES 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Corey Seager’s two-run single in the sixth inning provided the go-ahead runs and Los Angeles overcame another two-homer game from Fernando Tatis Jr. to defeat San Diego.

The Padres threatened in the ninth, putting the potential tying run in scoring position with one out, but Kenley Jansen retired Tatis on a grounder and struck out Trent Grisham for his fifth save.

The NL West rivals have split six meetings this season, with the Padres winning the previous three.

Tatis hit a leadoff homer and another solo shot off NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer (3-0) to become the first opposing player with multi-homer games on consecutive nights at Dodger Stadium since San Francisco slugger Barry Bonds in 2002.

Los Angeles erased a 3-2 deficit with three runs in the sixth. The Dodgers tied it when Mookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk from Pierce Johnson (0-1) and took their first lead when Seager laced a single to right.

WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Nick Madrigal doubled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Liam Hendriks allowed a tying homer in the top half, and Chicago recovered to beat Texas.

Luis Robert led off the White Sox ninth with an infield single. Rookie phenom Yermin Mercedes was intentionally walked before Madrigal delivered the winning hit to right field off John King (2-1) with two outs.

Willie Calhoun hit his first homer of the season off Hendriks (1-0) to right-center to tie the game.

Dallas Keuchel threw six shutout innings for the White Sox, who have won five of six. They moved above .500 for the first time this season on Friday.

NATIONALS 7, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Joe Ross tossed six solid innings and helped himself with an RBI single as Washington beat New York.

Yadiel Hernandez, a 33-year-old rookie who entered with six hits in 36 career at-bats, had two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals.

Michael Conforto homered in the fourth for the Mets.

Ross (2-1) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Marcus Stroman (3-1) yielded five runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks.

CARDINALS 2, REDS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – John Gant earned his first victory as a starter since 2018 by throwing six strong innings and St. Louis sent Cincinnati to its sixth straight loss.

Andrew Knizner, subbing for injured catcher Yadier Molina, and Nolan Arenado each drove in a run. Dylan Carlson added three singles as St. Louis won a series for just the second time this season.

After waiting out a rain delay of 2 hours, 20 minutes before throwing his first pitch, Gant (1-2) allowed just three hits. It was Gant’s first win as a starting pitcher since Sept. 9, 2018.

Giovanny Gallegos finished the three-hitter for his first save.

Wade Miley (2-2) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings.

MARINERS 8, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) – Kyle Seager, Sam Haggerty and Ty France each had three hits, leading Chris Flexen and Seattle past Boston.

Seager singled in a run in the first inning, tripled home two more in the second and doubled with the bases empty in the fifth. France scored three times, and Haggerty drove in two runs.

Flexen (2-1) permitted one run and four hits in seven innings. It was the third time in his four starts this season that he has allowed one or fewer runs.

Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers each had two hits for Boston. Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) allowed five runs – four earned – and seven hits in five innings.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and Kansas City took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning. Singer (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Scott Barlow worked the eighth, and Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save. The game was finished in 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed one earned run and three hits in eight innings. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Manny Pina connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Brewers held off the Cubs.

Brent Suter (2-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities.

Keston Hiura had three hits as the Brewers bounced back from a 15-2 loss in the series opener Friday.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Corey Blaser in the ninth following a strike one call on Jake Marisnick with a runner on first and none out. Marisnick struck out on three pitches.

Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row. Andrew Chafin (0-1) got the loss.

PIRATES 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs, sending Trevor Cahill and the Pirates to the victory.

Cahill (1-2) permitted one run and two hits in six innings. It was his longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019.

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Michael Pineda (1-1) allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Jake Cave had two of the Twins’ three hits.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tampa Bay broke an eighth-inning tie when Toronto third baseman Cavan Biggio let a grounder go between his legs and went on to win.

Jordan Romano (1-1) walked Brandon Lowe and Mike Brosseau to start the eighth. Manuel Margot hit a grounder that got past Biggio for an error, allowing Lowe to score and put the Rays ahead 4-3. Margot later scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s grounder.

Brosseau and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who stopped a four-game losing streak.

Toronto got a three-run homer from Randal Grichuk.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but failed to score against Ryan Thompson (1-1). Andrew Kittredge worked the ninth for his first save.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) – Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola, sending Philadelphia past Colorado.

Nola (2-1) allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers.

Hector Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances.

The Rockies tied it on Ryan McMahon’s two-run homer in the fifth but Philadelphia struck again in the sixth. A two-out walk to Andrew McCutchen put runners on first and second, and Hoskins took Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) deep with a shot to right-center field.

MARLINS 5, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jesus Aguilar snapped a tie with a two-run homer to spark a four-run ninth inning and Miami beat San Francisco.

Aguilar lined an 0-1 pitch from Gregory Santos (0-1) into the left-center stands after Magneuris Sierra’s leadoff walk to give Miami a 3-1 lead.

Jon Berti also went deep and Corey Dickerson added two hits for the Marlins, including an RBI triple in the ninth.

Dylan Floro (1-1) retired three batters to get the win.

San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman pitched two-hit ball over eight smooth innings and matched his career high with 11 strikeouts. He allowed one run and walked one.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports