RENTON, Wash. (AP)Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll – who is fully vaccinated – tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team.

Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season.

The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.

