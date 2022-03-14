SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Duane Brown, TE Gerald Everett, RT Brandon Shell, C Ethan Pocic, RB Rashaad Penny, QB Geno Smith, DT Robert Nkemdiche, DE Rasheem Green, CB D.J. Reed, RB Alex Collins.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Kyle Fuller, CB Bless Austin, G Phil Haynes.

NEEDS: The Seahawks’ plans changed drastically in one day by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner. The checklist for free agency now starts with figuring out the quarterback situation, which could be solved in the short-term via a veteran free agent. Filling Wagner’s spot should be easier with Jordyn Brooks likely to step into the role, but depth at linebacker is needed. Seattle did take care of some of its own core free agents agreeing to deals with safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Sidney Jones, tight end Will Dissly and defensive tackle Al Woods. That still leaves left tackle Duane Brown, running back Rashaad Penny and cornerback D.J. Reed as unknowns. Brown will turn 37 before the season begins and may not be the right option for what appears to be a rebuild. Penny’s terrific final six weeks raised his profile as well. Seattle should also be in the market for at least one more edge rusher with expected scheme changes on the defensive side.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $41.9 million.

