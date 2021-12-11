Sears scores 13 to lift Ohio past Stetson 55-45

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Mark Sears had 13 points and seven rebounds as Ohio topped Stetson 55-45 on Saturday.

Jason Carter had 10 points for Ohio (7-2). Ben Vander Plas added nine rebounds.

Rob Perry had 17 points for the Hatters (2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josh Smith added 11 rebounds.

Chase Johnston, who was second on the Hatters in scoring with 13.0 points per game, scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

