Seattle 3B Kyle Seager tearing up Red Sox heading into finale

Mired in an 0-for-20 slump entering Friday’s game, Kyle Seager took a page from the movie “Major League.” Seager decided to hold a ceremonial removal of his game bats.

Details of the ceremony are sketchy, but it seems to have worked.

The Seattle Mariners third baseman had two hits Friday night, including a three-run homer in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss at Boston, then went 3-for-5 Saturday with a double, triple and three RBIs in an 8-2 victory against the Red Sox.

The teams are scheduled to wrap up their four-game series Sunday afternoon, weather permitting.

“Nothing’s that weird when you’ve been around Kyle Seager a little bit,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I guess he’s not afraid to try some different things. I walked through the clubhouse (Friday) and it was loud. It sounded like somebody was breaking something.”

Seager admitted the ceremony wasn’t as elaborate as that performed by Pedro Cerrano in “Major League,” banishing bats as teammates stand around in robes, holding candles and chanting in unison.

“I didn’t have any robes,” Seager said. “I think I’m gonna blame (Mariners clubhouse manager) Ryan Stiles. I think some of the bats he ordered for me were right-handed bats, so they really weren’t working.

“So we were able to get rid of those, kind of go through and figure out which ones work and then go from there.”

Seager had two chances to hit a home run to complete the cycle Saturday but struck out against left-hander Josh Taylor in the seventh and fouled out to third against right-hander Phillips Valdez in the ninth.

“The thought crossed my mind,” Seager admitted. “It’s not something you go into the game thinking about. So that was pretty cool for me. It was definitely something that gets you thinking.”

Seager’s extra-base hits were to straightaway center field, both traveling more than 400 feet.

“(Seager) probably should have had a couple of homers. Those balls to center, that’s a long way out there,” Servais said. “Our offense really rolls when he’s swinging the bat that way.”

The Red Sox dropped to 7-8 at home.

“For us to win games, we have to play good baseball, solid baseball, and (Saturday) we didn’t make contact, we didn’t make a few plays, we didn’t pitch,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Overall, it is one of those you throw away and show up (Sunday) and have a better game plan if that’s what works. We have Eduardo (Rodriguez) on the mound and try to save the homestand, to be honest.”

Rodriguez (3-0, 3.38 ERA), a left-hander, is scheduled to go up against Seattle lefty Nick Margevicius (0-1, 5.40), who will be facing the Red Sox for the first time.

A 19-game winner in 2019, Rodriguez missed last season because of coronavirus concerns. He’s 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in seven career starts against the Mariners.

Weather forecasts for Sunday afternoon in Boston don’t look promising, with an 80 percent chance of rain.

