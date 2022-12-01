SEATTLE (AP)Riley Grigsby’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat CSU Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday.

Grigsby shot 10 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-1). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Jones finished with 16 points for the Titans (4-4). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 15 points for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Vincent Lee finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.