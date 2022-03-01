SEATTLE (AP)Seattle University removed the interim tag and made Chris Victor its permanent head coach on Tuesday.

Victor took over the Redhawks program after Jim Hayford resigned in November. Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave just before the start of the regular season following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage. He resigned just a few days after being placed on leave.

With Victor in charge, the Redhawks are 22-8 overall, 13-4 in conference play, and sitting in second place in the Western Athletic Conference entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.

”I am excited for what still lies ahead this season for this special group and look forward to building on the success we have achieved and the energy being generated around the program,” Victor said.

Victor is in his fifth season with the Redhawks program, the first four as associate head coach. Victor also worked two seasons as an assistant at Eastern Washington and was a head coach at the junior college level at Citrus College in Southern California.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25